|
|
Gonzalo LaFarelle
El Paso - Our beloved dad and husband passed away March 13, 2020. He was born July 27, 1922 to Lucrezia and Matt LaFarelle in Alpine, Texas. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and bravely served his country in World War II. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He received a Bronze Star, and is a member of the Order of the Purple Heart. He was involved in the liberation of Camp Wobblein, a concentration camp, in April 1945. Following his return to his hometown, he helped found the Elpidio Ramos VFW Post in Alpine and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Sul Ross State College. He began his teaching career at Centennial School in 1947. He later moved to El Paso where he began teaching at Bowie High School. G.G. was promoted to his first principalship at Morehead Elementary School. He served as principal at Lamar Elementary, Henderson Middle School, El Paso High School, and Bowie High School. His final assignment was Associate Superintendent for EPISD. Following his retirement from EPISD he served as principal of Lydia Patterson Institute and worked at UTEP to direct the teacher training program. G.G. has been recognized by the State of Texas as a treasured citizen and as a true American patriot of El Paso. He is survived by his wife, Theresa, of seventy three years, his son James (Yvonne), daughter Ileen (Robert) and granddaughter, Elyse Marie. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:15 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Graveside Service will follow at 11:00 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020