|
|
Gordon Jay Klundt
El Paso - Gordon Jay Klundt, 66, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on 02/11/2020.
Gordon was born in Marin County, California, on January 21st, 1954. He graduated from Eastwood High School in 1972 and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1984.
Gordon worked for many years at Safeway Grocery stores before his position as an Accountant for the Texas Employment Commission. During his time at TEC he was able to receive his license as a Certified Public Account.
As a lifelong El Pasoan, Gordon enjoyed sharing his knowledge on borderland history, as well as his many experiences attending UTEP athletics. As a father of four, Gordon took pride in ensuring his children enjoyed local experiences like the El Paso Zoo, El Paso Diablos Baseball Games, White Sands, and Carlsbad Caverns.
Gordon is survived by his brother, David (Sue) Klundt; daughters, Joy (Devin) Lewis and Cathryn (David) Thomas; sons, Aarron (Katie) Klundt and Peter (Alejandra) Klundt; grandchildren, Braeden, Grant, Quinn, Johnathan, Aimee, Erin, Archer, Logan, Riley, and Christian.
Gordon is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Klundt, father, Judean Milton Klundt, and sister, Judi Gorzeman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be given in Gordon Klundt's name to the Rescue Mission of El Paso, 221 North Lee St., El Paso, TX. 79901 (rmelp.org).
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020