Gordon Philp Tremenheere
1949 - 2020
Gordon Philp Tremenheere

El Paso - Gordon Philip Tremenheere, 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Gordon was born in Madras, India on April 21, 1949. He graduated from La Martiniere College, Lucknow in 1965. He loved life and had many friends. In 1967 he met the love of his life, dated seven years and married in 1974. In 1980, Gordon relocated to the USA with his wife, daughter, and mother.

Gordon worked for and was alumni of the University of Texas at El Paso. After 33 years of service he retired in 2015. He loved to spend time in the mountains of Ruidoso, fishing, and tending to his garden. Above all, Gordon loved to spend his time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Edna Tremenheere. He leaves behind his beloved wife of forty-six years Sheila Tremenheere, three daughters; Vanessa Bardaweel (Emad Bardaweel), Melissa Cash, and Priscilla Tremenheere, two grandchildren; Landon and Maddox Cash, two sisters; Maureen Morris and Colleen Rebeiro, and brother; Kenneth Tremenheere.

Visitation/Viewing: 1:00pm - 4:00pm (Rosary 2:00pm) Friday, November 20, 2020, Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. Committal Service: 11:30am Saturday, November 21, 2020, Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana Ave. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
wishing Tremenheere family comfort and peace in the days ahead. our deepest sympathies
Famy & Manny Saldanha
Friend
November 13, 2020
