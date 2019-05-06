|
Gordon Troup Stewart
El Paso - Gordon Troup Stewart, born on July 28, 1947 in Mena, Arkansas, loving father, brother, son, and friend, passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 71 after a long and brave battle with colon cancer. Gordon graduated from the University of Texas at Austin law school, and went on to have a successful 30-year career as a plaintiffs' personal injury and medical malpractice attorney in El Paso, Texas. He was highly regarded in his career by judges, fellow attorneys and clients alike, but was even more highly regarded by those who knew him personally. He was an honest man, a giving man, and someone who staunchly abided by his values and principles even when it was not convenient.
To his brothers, daughters and friends, he was the person they turned to when they faced overwhelming obstacles in their lives. Somehow, he always knew what to say to make even the largest problem seem manageable. He was a steadying hand, a source of wisdom, and a generous, kind soul. He asked very little of this life, but gave all he had to those he loved.
Gordon was at his happiest when playing bridge with his mother, laughing and sharing stories of his childhood in Michigan with his four younger brothers, who knew him affectionately as "Skip," talking shop and discussing life or philosophy with his attorney daughters, or spending time with his dear friend Sylvia. He adored his young grandchildren, who now carry on his legacy and happiness for living.
Gordon is survived by his two daughters, Kenda and Kyla, his four brothers—James, John, Marc and Charles—and his four grandchildren, Sienna, Eloisa, Jayden and Brodie, Gordon was predeceased by his beloved mother, Lorraine Stewart.
Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Dr., El Paso, TX 79912.
Published in El Paso Times on May 6, 2019