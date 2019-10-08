|
Gorge Luis Sanchez
El Paso - GORGE LUIS SANCHEZ entered into the hands of his Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 64. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe and Jose Sanchez Jr, his grandparents, Jose Sr. and Maria, his uncles Raul and Carlos. He is survived by his daughter Ana Mendoza, his beloved grandchildren; Victoria Desirae Chavez, Adrian Montgomery Chavez, his sisters; Estela Saavedra and Lupe Garces, his stepmother Liduvina, his 3 uncles, 5 aunts, 3 nephews, and 4 nieces. Visitation was held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30PM, with Navy Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 8, 2019