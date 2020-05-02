|
Gorgonio (Gony) Hernandez
Gorgonio (Gony) Hernandez passed away at his home, the same address he lived all of his life.
He was born in El Paso, Texas to Andres Gonzales Hernandez and Maria Luisa Vasquez Hernandez on August 24th, 1939.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958. He served a tour of duty in the U.S.Army in the 1960's. After his mother passed away in 1963, he dedicated himself to taking care of his father. He is predeceased by his parents and all of his siblings; Mary Lou H. Lara; Andrew G. Hernandez; Alfredo V. Hernandez; and Francisco X. Hernandez; He is survived by several nieces and nephews and a multitude of grand-nieces and nephews, several cousins and three sisters-in-law. Internment services for family only and memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from May 2 to May 10, 2020