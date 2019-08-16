Resources
More Obituaries for Goya Cano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Goya Cano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Goya Cano In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of



Goya Cano



March 12,1915-August 16, 2009



10th Anniversary



If Roses grow in Heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for us

Place them in our Mother's arms

And tell her they're from us

Tell her we love her and miss her

And when she turns to smile

Place a kiss upon her cheek

And hold her for awhile

Because remembering her is easy,

We do it every day

But there's an ache within our heart

Because we are missing her today….



Mother,



We are all grateful to you for leaving us a legacy of love, faith, and courage to face the unknown. You are always on our minds and will never be forgotten. We love you and miss you so much.



Your Children,

Ramon, Alicia, Luchie, Jose (Pepin), Chole, Emma, Rosa, and Henry
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Goya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.