Grace A. McMahan BonscherEl Paso, Texas - Grace A. McMahan Bonscher, 77, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Cole and Belen McMahan and her brother, Johnny McMahan. She retired from William Beaumont Army Medical Center as the Medical Education Administrator.Grace is survived by her husband, Kenneth S. Bonscher, son Stephen Bonscher and wife, Sylvia, daughter Jennifer Calderon and husband, Javier, her brother Charles W. McMahan and sister Ann Catherine Rosales, grandchildren Daniela and Victoria Bonscher, Cameron, Kristen and James Calderon, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.