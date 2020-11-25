1/1
Grace A. (McMahan) Bonscher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace A. McMahan Bonscher

El Paso, Texas - Grace A. McMahan Bonscher, 77, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Mack Cole and Belen McMahan and her brother, Johnny McMahan. She retired from William Beaumont Army Medical Center as the Medical Education Administrator.

Grace is survived by her husband, Kenneth S. Bonscher, son Stephen Bonscher and wife, Sylvia, daughter Jennifer Calderon and husband, Javier, her brother Charles W. McMahan and sister Ann Catherine Rosales, grandchildren Daniela and Victoria Bonscher, Cameron, Kristen and James Calderon, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved