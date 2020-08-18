1/1
Grace G. Pacheco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace G. Pacheco

El Paso - In loving memory of Grace G. Pacheco, 87, born January, 14, 1933, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. She was called home to our Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was a proud graduate of Bowie High School, Class of 1951; once a Bear always a Bear! She loved cooking, watching movies, watching sports, spending time with her family and vacationing with her family. In June 1959, she married the love of her life, Hank Pacheco and together they went on to build a family and lasting memories. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but the memories created will always live within them. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Pacheco, Sr., her parents, Juan Garcia and Consuelo V. Garcia, her brother Alberto Garcia, and her sister Teresa G. Aguirre. She is survived by her children: her son; Hank Pacheco, Jr. (Yolanda); her daughters: Georgina Pacheco-Lyon (Ed) and Belinda Pacheco; her three adored grandchildren: Marcus Pacheco, Hannah Lyon, and Dimitri Lyon and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She will be missed by many who loved her.

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we love you dearly, it wasn't right to make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your hard working hands at rest. We love you more than words can say, we're thankful we were blessed. We love you Mom (Grandma) and already miss you, until we meet again!






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved