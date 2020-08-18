Grace G. PachecoEl Paso - In loving memory of Grace G. Pacheco, 87, born January, 14, 1933, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas. She was called home to our Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.She was a proud graduate of Bowie High School, Class of 1951; once a Bear always a Bear! She loved cooking, watching movies, watching sports, spending time with her family and vacationing with her family. In June 1959, she married the love of her life, Hank Pacheco and together they went on to build a family and lasting memories. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but the memories created will always live within them. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hank Pacheco, Sr., her parents, Juan Garcia and Consuelo V. Garcia, her brother Alberto Garcia, and her sister Teresa G. Aguirre. She is survived by her children: her son; Hank Pacheco, Jr. (Yolanda); her daughters: Georgina Pacheco-Lyon (Ed) and Belinda Pacheco; her three adored grandchildren: Marcus Pacheco, Hannah Lyon, and Dimitri Lyon and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. She will be missed by many who loved her.God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered "come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we love you dearly, it wasn't right to make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating, your hard working hands at rest. We love you more than words can say, we're thankful we were blessed. We love you Mom (Grandma) and already miss you, until we meet again!