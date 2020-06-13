Grace Gomez
El Paso - Grace Gomez, 88, went into rest on June 10, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born in El Paso, Texas to parents Cleofas Holguin and Magdalena Paiz. Grace was also a proud member of the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo. Grace is preceded in death by her loving husband Marcelo Gomez Jr.; sisters, Sara Sertuche, Lucy Hernandez and Jovita Sanchez. Grace is survived by her children, Irma Trejo, Jose Gomez, Luis Antonio Gomez, Jose Arturo Gomez, Maria Magdalena Silvas, Francisco Gomez, Patricia Gomez, Emma Gomez, Rita Rudisill, Linda Marrufo, Ricardo Gomez; brothers, Jose Ernesto Alvidrez, Encarnacion Alvidrez; sisters, Cleofas Saenz, Magdalena Carrasco; 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Services Entrusted To Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
