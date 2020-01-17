|
|
Grace Nadine Wilberger
El Paso - Grace Nadine Wilberger passed away on January 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was surrounded by family. Nadine was born in Hurt, Virginia on January 12, 1927. She was raised in Richmond, Virginia where she met the love of her life, Calvin Wilberger. They married at the end of World War II. Army life took them to Japan, Germany, and finally, they returned to El Paso.
Nadine was a wonderful seamstress and needlewoman and a timeless volunteer in the El Paso schools her children attended. She worked for the El Paso Natural Gas Company for many years and was past president of the Society of Military Widows, where she fought for fair medical and retirement compensation for survivor benefits. She volunteered at William Beaumont Army Hospital, was a member of Jolly Elders. She traveled the world, where she got to walk on the Great Wall of China.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Jasper Oldham, and by her husband, Calvin Wilberger. She is survived by her sister, Iris Sheppard and her brother, Alvis Oldham. She leaves behind her three children Carol Wilberger Carter, Dr. Michael S. Wilberger, and Susan Lynn McVicker. Nadine was loved by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her GG.
A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00pm - 6:00pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Direct Inurnment will begin at 9:30am on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020