El Paso - Graciela Chasco Mendias, 72 passed away Wednesday, January 29, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in El Paso, TX, and is a graduate of El Paso High. Graciela is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jose, her children, Linda and Edward, and her two granddaughters, Zoey and Sophia, sister, Angelina Gomez, brothers, David, Ernesto, Fernando and Robert Chasco.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East with a rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Raphael Parish at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home a Dignity Memorial Provider.
