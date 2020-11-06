Graciela Dorado PiñaEl Paso - Our beautiful "Ama", Graciela Dorado Piña, 66, was reunited with her soulmate in heaven on October 29, 2020. Gracie was born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on October 20, 1954 and made her home in El Paso, Texas. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 44 years, Higinio R. Piña, her parents Don Salvador and Tomasa Dorado, and son-in-law Eric D. Bruderer. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Melina (Carlos), Norma (Raul III), Patricia (Bob), her grandchildren Andre (Rebeca), Isaac, Izabella, Raul IV, Emma, Bobby Gino, & Gia. She is also survived by her siblings Agustin (Catalina), Teresa, Estela, Pedro (Lucinda), Jose (Margie), Salvador Jr., Mary (Enrique), Jose Luis (Maria Elena), Javier, & nieces and nephews.Our Ama was a beautiful woman full of grace with a heart of gold and as sweet as a pineapple. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Legent Hospital's Emergency staff and the ICU department of Providence Memorial Hospital. A private viewing along with the rosary service will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina Dr. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-9 pm. Burial service will be held at Mt Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Rd. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services at Hillcrest will be streamed online through Hillcrest Funeral Homes Facebook site as the attendees will be limited to family only.