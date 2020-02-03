|
|
Graciela R. Sierra
El Paso - Graciela Sierra passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 80 with her family by her side. She will be reunited with her beloved husband, Guillermo Sierra, her loving mother, Eloisa Rodriguez, father, Jose Rodriguez, brothers, Bobby and Rafael Rodriguez and sisters, Yolanda Rodriguez and Gloria Aguilar.
Grace had retired from El Paso ISD where she worked as a school bus driver for over 18 years. She was loved by the students and co-workers and leaves a wealth of friends. Grace was greatly loved and cherished by family and friends and will be sorely missed. Her Grandchildren were the loves of her life and brought her the greatest joy. Our world is a whole lot emptier without our Gracie.
Her favorite pastime was playing the slot machines in Las Vegas where she visited often with her husband Memo.
She is survived by her son Basilio Sierra and wife, Martha, daughters, Maggie Sierra, Edna DeFrancesca and Norma Sierra; her grandchildren, Michael Perez, Andrea Sierra, Steven Sierra, Liliana and Jilian Sierra-Notarianni, also her brother Jose Rodriguez and sisters Carolina Garcia and Rebecca Ramirez.
Much appreciation and thanks go to her loving companion and caretaker, Rosa Casas who watched over her for six years.
Public visitation is on Thursday, February 6th from 5-9 PM at Del Angel Funeral Home, Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Vigil/Rosary thereafter at 7 PM. Funeral mass to be held at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church, 210 South Clark at 12:30PM. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020