Granville Guy Hall IIIEl Paso - Granville Guy Hall III left to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 3, 2020."Binky", as he was known to all, graduated from Eastwood High School and earned his Associates Degree in Refrigeration from West Texas Business International College.He is preceded in death by his father Granville Guy Hall Jr. and survived by his mother Margaret Hall; siblings, Fred Marquez Jr., and Deborah Jo Troy (John). Binky leaves behind his loving aunts and uncles, his nieces, Angela and Andrea Marquez, Annie Racelis and his great nieces and nephews. "Rest in Peace" Binky. You will be loved and missed always.Visitation to be held Friday, November 27th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with Rosary at 4:00 P.M. Services entrusted to Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - 1755 Zaragoza, ELP TX.