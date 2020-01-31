|
Gregory Kern Holtz (Greg), 74, born January 22, 1946 in Long Island, NY, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda A. (nee Fulmer), a son, John Q. Holtz (Penny) and grandson, Max, a daughter, Loren L. Di Biase (Mario), and granddaughter, Gabrielle, as well as sons Gregory T. and Jeffery C. and their families. He was a dedicated and long-time employee of Westinghouse, Corp and the Choctaw Nation. Always kind and generous, Greg's adventurous spirit and positive attitude will forever be missed but lovingly remembered.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020