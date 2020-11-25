Greta DeanEl Paso - Greta Dean went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 17, 2020. Greta was born to Afred and Babette Zumsteg on April 12, 1920 in Germany. She was the widow of Norman Dean. Greta loved being a homemaker and raising her family in El Paso. Greta's survivors are children Ida Woolery, James Dethrow, and John Dethrow. Also surviving are her grandchildren Melissa (Aaron), Clark, Michelle Anderson, and Robert (Itolli) Anderson. She has 4 great grandchildren, Mercedez Clark, Kassandra Clark, Lexis Clark and Zackery Clark all of Sedalia Missuri. Greta loved her church, presided as president of the widows club and bonded with 2 special care-givers Willamena and Ema. Services will be November 30, 2020 from 10:30 am to 2 pm with a service at 1 pm, followed by a Graveside Service at Evergreen East Cemetery.