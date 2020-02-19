Services
Resources
Guadalupe Becerra Obituary
Guadalupe Becerra

El Paso - Sr. Guadalupe Becerra, survived by his wife, Guadalupe T. Becerra, five daughters, eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son. He was a carpenter by trade, but his passion was building memories with his loving family. He will be missed beyond measure and held closely, forever in our hearts.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:30PM at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with a burial at a later date.

Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
