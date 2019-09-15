|
Guadalupe Caro
El Paso - Guadalupe Caro , 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Lupe was born in Dublan, Chihuahua Mexico on July 2, 1938.
Early on in life Lupe worked at a radio station, as a substitute teacher and eventually at a professional cleaners after getting married. Lupe enjoyed being the life of the party and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved for her husband to take her to dinner and the Casino.
Lupe is survived by her husband Manuel Caro, her children; Manny Jr. Caro and Leonardo F. Caro, her grandchild Dallas Caro, her brothers Manuel Morales and Guillermo Morales and sister, Margie Acosta. She is preceded in death by her mom Aldonza Morales and stepdad Matias Morales.
Visitation is at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located at 8817 Dyer El Paso, Texas 79904 on Monday September 16th from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7pm. On Tuesday September 17th Mass will be at Blessed Sacrament Parish at 9025 Diana at 10am with Burial following at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019