Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Caro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Caro


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe Caro Obituary
Guadalupe Caro

El Paso - Guadalupe Caro , 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Lupe was born in Dublan, Chihuahua Mexico on July 2, 1938.

Early on in life Lupe worked at a radio station, as a substitute teacher and eventually at a professional cleaners after getting married. Lupe enjoyed being the life of the party and loved spending time with family and friends. She loved for her husband to take her to dinner and the Casino.

Lupe is survived by her husband Manuel Caro, her children; Manny Jr. Caro and Leonardo F. Caro, her grandchild Dallas Caro, her brothers Manuel Morales and Guillermo Morales and sister, Margie Acosta. She is preceded in death by her mom Aldonza Morales and stepdad Matias Morales.

Visitation is at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn located at 8817 Dyer El Paso, Texas 79904 on Monday September 16th from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7pm. On Tuesday September 17th Mass will be at Blessed Sacrament Parish at 9025 Diana at 10am with Burial following at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now