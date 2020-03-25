|
|
Guadalupe Chagoyan
El Paso - Guadalupe Chagoyan, 75, passed away March 24, 2020. She was a resident of El Paso, TX and a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Guadalupe was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her mother, Concepcion Marquez, her adoring husband of 54 years Benjamin Chagoyan, her daughters, Celia Nicholas (Daniel), Guadalupe Fino (Omar), and her son, Gerardo Chagoyan (Elizabeth), her grandsons, Victor Ortega (Claudia), Benjamin Ortega (Ana), Roman Fino, Daniel Nicholas, David Nicholas, Gerardo Chagoyan, granddaughter Emma Chagoyan and her two great granddaughters, Gail and Melanie Ortega. We were all blessed to have had her in our lives. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020