Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Guadalupe Coronado Calderon Obituary
Guadalupe Coronado Calderon

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Guadalupe Coronado Calderon announces her passing, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Guadalupe will be lovingly remembered by her husband Luis and her six children, Carlos, Astrid, Iriam, Virginia, Daly and Osbaldo Coronado.

Guadalupe will be fondly remembered by her fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and her siblings. Mom-God be with you till we meet again.

A funeral service in Memory of Guadalupe "Lupita" will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S. Virginia St El Paso, Texas. Interment will follow at 12:30 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

For information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
