May 17, 1938 to December 17, 2014
Happy Birthday My Love
On this the 5th Birthday you've been away, our hearts still ache for a chance to say, "You are never forgotten but forever loved in our thoughts and prayers every day".
As you celebrate your special day with heavens angels along the way. Your life was a blessing and your memory a treasure for all to celebrate every day.
We thank the Lord for your beautiful life, the wonderful memories created by an amazing Mother, my Best Friend, my Wife.
God Bless You
All My Love Forever
Your Loving Husband, Chuck
Published in El Paso Times on May 18, 2019