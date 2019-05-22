Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Guadalupe G. Lopez Obituary
Guadalupe G. Lopez

El Paso - Guadalupe G. Lopez 92, ( Lupita ) passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Lupita was born in Jackson, California on July 1, 1926, but was a long time El Paso, Texas resident.

She worked at Rockwell International for many years and yet her love of life and family were most important in her life. She was a great cook and enjoyed getting her sons and husband together frequently for Sunday dinners.

Lupita was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Julian Lopez, son; Robert Lopez, Sister; Velia C. Beltran, brother; Raul C. Gonzalez. She is survived by her sons; Raul Lopez, Roger Lopez, along with many nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Vigil/Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - Northeast. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Committal Service to follow at 11:30 am on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019
