Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
2301 Zanzibar Rd.
View Map
Interment
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe G. Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe G. Messer Obituary
Guadalupe G. Messer

El Paso - Guadalupe G. Messer, 71 years passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, she was preceded in death by her parents Tomas and Soledad Gonzalez and her sister Leticia Vega.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Anthony Messer, two Sons; Joseph D. Messer (Melissa) and Erik Messer (Deborah) and Daughter Erika Messer, 5 grandchildren, Joshua Messer, Kristina Cuevas, Naythan Sauceda, Sydney and Derik Messer, Brothers Manny Gamez, Ricardo Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, Roland Gonzalez and Sister Yvonne Habeeb.

Visitation will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at FDA Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now