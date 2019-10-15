|
|
Guadalupe G. Messer
El Paso - Guadalupe G. Messer, 71 years passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 in El Paso, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, she was preceded in death by her parents Tomas and Soledad Gonzalez and her sister Leticia Vega.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Anthony Messer, two Sons; Joseph D. Messer (Melissa) and Erik Messer (Deborah) and Daughter Erika Messer, 5 grandchildren, Joshua Messer, Kristina Cuevas, Naythan Sauceda, Sydney and Derik Messer, Brothers Manny Gamez, Ricardo Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, Roland Gonzalez and Sister Yvonne Habeeb.
Visitation will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at FDA Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday October 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. where she will be laid to rest.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019