Guadalupe G. Porras
Guadalupe G. Porras

El Paso - Guadalupe G. Porras passed away August 4, 2020 in El Paso, Texas after reaching the age of 98. She was born in Greeley, Colorado and lived her life in Dell City, Texas. While in Dell City, Guadalupe raised a beautiful family with loving husband Rodolfo M. Porras, who has proceeded her in death. Later in life, she moved to El Paso, TX where she continued to care for her family and community. She was a proud member of Corpus Christi Church. She will be greatly missed by her surviving children: Manuel Gomez and his wife Irma; Sandra Torres and Mario Sida; Myrna Porras and husband Moises Hernandez; Yadira Legarretta and husband David; Isabel Ochoa and husband Frank Sano; and grandchildren: Josie Uranga, Richard Gomez, Sandy Torres, Robin Torres, Jonathon Cena, Ryan Porras, Eddie Rodriguez, Ytalia Porras, Lexi Legarretta, Julian Hernandez, Dahlia Hernandez, Mac Torres Jr., Christain Del Canal, and Danny Castillo; and great grandchildren: Matthew Uranga, Zackary Uranga and, Samatha Porras. Guadalupe will forever be remembered as a strong matriarch to her family, a good friend to all, and a lady who made everyone she encountered feel deeply cared for and loved. Due to current restrictions, service arrangements are limited. We ask that you honor Guadalupe by spreading the kindness she instilled in those she loved.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
