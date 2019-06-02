|
|
Guadalupe Heredia Padilla
El Paso - April 15, 1918 to April 29, 2019
Born in: El Paso, Texas USA
In 1907, her mother Maria Arellano Cárdenas Heredia; in order to save her four children from the Mexican War, moved to Juarez then El Paso; one daughter went back to Mexico, the other to California, the son went to the gold-mines of New Mexico. Our grandmother married and raised four children in El Paso. Our mother Guadalupe Heredia Padilla, married and raised seven children in El Paso.
Our mothers family here in the USA is at a six family generation; at about 30 persons, very educated living well in 11 different states. Our mother did a fantastic job raising all of us, she is a big part of our hearts, and we will always hold her to the most highest, and loving level in our hearts!
She will be laid with her mother at Mt Carmel Cemetery, on June 6,12:00 noon. (call Ignacio Padilla at 309-1899)
HER CHILDREN:
Enrique, Gustavo, Olga, "Alfredo", Oscar, Ignacio, Armando
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019