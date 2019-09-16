Resources
Guadalupe Herrera Weaver Hudson


1945 - 2019
El Paso - Guadalupe Herrera Weaver Hudson, age 74, passed away 2 Sept, 2019. Lupe was born 28 Jan, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Valentin and Teresa Herrera.

For many years, Lupe was devoted to her community. She created an atmosphere of safety and vigilance by starting the Neighborhood Watch in her area. She was also a life member of the VFW, ch 812 and the VVA, ch 844 women's auxiliary. Lupe was also a devout democratic advocate and was selected as a member of the Hall of Fame for the Democratic Party for her sacrifices and contributions.

Lupe's life was a living example of the Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31—"but those who hope in the LORD will renew their Strength…" She was the strongest woman that always had her Faith to guide her forward.

Lupe is survived by her husband and soulmate, Curtis R. Hudson; her sister Amelia and brother Eduardo; her three sons & three daughters; 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 16, 2019
