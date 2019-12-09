|
Guadalupe J. Garibay
El Paso - Guadalupe J. Garibay (Lupe) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 100 in El Paso surrounded by her children on Friday December 6, 2019. She was born December 28, 1918 in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. She immigrated to El Paso as a young child. Lupe attended Alamo Elementary School and graduated from Bowie High School in 1937 where she was "proudly" selected as "Bowie Beauty" and where she met her husband of 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio Garibay Jr., and daughter Alice Garibay. Her parents, Eligio Jurado and Rosaura Derat. Her siblings Luis Jurado, Teresa Grado, Jesus Jurado, Alfonso Jurado and Soledad J. Moran. She is survived by her sons Robert (Patricia) of Mesilla Park, NM, and Antonio Garibay III (Hilda) of San Angelo, TX., and daughter Martha Garibay of El Paso, TX. Grandchildren, Lisa Garibay and Andrea Garibay of Los Angeles CA., Robert Garibay (Laura) of Norfolk, VA., Alexandra Garibay of Mesilla Park, NM., Anthony Garibay and Elizabeth Garibay of College Station, TX. Great-Grandchildren, Julian and Samuel Garibay of Norfolk VA., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mom will be greatly missed for her great fortitude, a great seamstress and wonderful mother. Special thanks to A.M. Hospice, Home Care Wound Care Services, especially Wanda, Gabby, Irene and Liz. Our greatest thanks to Silvia Zapata and Juanita Gomez who cared for mom for many years. Visitation will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday December 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa St. with the interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
