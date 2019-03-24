Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Light Church
5928 Trowbridge
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
12400 Montana
El Paso - Guadalupe Lozano Rodriguez returned to the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by: her parents, Alejo and Marina Lozano; her husband, Baltazar Rodriguez; and her son Eduardo Lozano. She is survived by her children Gloria Irma Alcantar, Former city Representative Jose Alexandro Lozano, Maria Guadalupe Dempsey, Marina Rodriguez, and Jose Rodriguez; as well as by 23 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 26 great-great grandchildren. Guadalupe was an entrepreneur her entire life, opening her first restaurant at the age of 19. She was the founder of Alexandro's Mexican Food Restaurant, an El Paso tradition from 1972 until 2007, which ultimately grew to five locations throughout the city. She was the beloved matriarch of the Lozano-Rodriguez family, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, March 25,2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr.,with the Recitation of the Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Holy Light Church, 5928 Trowbridge, on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery, 12400 Montana, at 1:30 p.m. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina 915-598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
