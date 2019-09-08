|
|
Guadalupe Lujan Hernandez
El Paso - Guadalupe Lujan Hernandez passed away peacefully Saturday, September 1, 2019. He was born May 18, 1932 in Big Spring, Texas. He moved to Marfa, Texas at a very young age where he lived for many years. He served his country as a Marine in the Korean War from 1951-1954, and then married Romelia V. Hernandez where he raised his family in El Paso. He is survived by his children Irma, Eddie, Michael, and Yvonne, twenty-one grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The most important things in his life were God, his wife, family and friends. We will miss your simplicity, your smile your jokes and the goodies you offered to anyone who entered your home. Rest well dad. We will miss you. May God enfold you in his loving arms as you did for all of us. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil to follow at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home- Carolina 1060 N. Carolina Dr. 79915. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 8011 Willamette Ave. 79907. Internment to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 11pm. Reception following the interment at Holy Family Hall, 104 Fewel , El Paso, TX. 79902. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 8, 2019