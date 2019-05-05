Services
Santo Nino De Atocha Church
210 S Clark Dr
El Paso, TX 79905
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
3839 Montana
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central
3839 Montana
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church
El Paso - Guadalupe M. Duran, 93 passed away May 2, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and member of Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word search puzzles. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Pedro D. Duran and parents Pablo and Maria Moncada. She is survived by her children, George D. Duran (Noemi), Charles Duran, Ginny Arzaga (Joe), James P. Duran (Virginia), Andy Duran (Hilda), grandchildren; Jason, Mathew, Michael, Emily, Aaron, Nicholas, Adam, Abel and eight great-grandchildren. She was the last of 12 siblings.

Visitation will be held Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Vigil to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019
