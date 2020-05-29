Guadalupe M. NatividadEl Paso - Guadalupe M Natividad (Lupe), devoted Catholic went to be with the Lord on Memorial Day, May 25,2020. Preceded in death by her loving parents Ruperto and Refugio P. Martinez. Sister Teresa Martinez, great grandson Andres A. Dominguez. She is survived by her husband of 65 years; Rodolfo Natividad, children; Maria J. Perez (George) Rudy Natividad, Jr. (Helen), Irene Ronquillo ( Ignacio) and Edna N. Rocha (Danny). 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sisters; Antonia Tovar, Mary Michel, and Maria De Jesus Saucedo, brothers; Jose Martinez, Lorenzo Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Carlos Martinez and Raul Martinez. Visitation will be Sunday May 31, 2020 4:30 - 6:00 pm. San Jose Funeral Home. 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX 79935. Face masks are mandatory.