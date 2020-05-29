Guadalupe M. Natividad
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe M. Natividad

El Paso - Guadalupe M Natividad (Lupe), devoted Catholic went to be with the Lord on Memorial Day, May 25,2020. Preceded in death by her loving parents Ruperto and Refugio P. Martinez. Sister Teresa Martinez, great grandson Andres A. Dominguez. She is survived by her husband of 65 years; Rodolfo Natividad, children; Maria J. Perez (George) Rudy Natividad, Jr. (Helen), Irene Ronquillo ( Ignacio) and Edna N. Rocha (Danny). 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sisters; Antonia Tovar, Mary Michel, and Maria De Jesus Saucedo, brothers; Jose Martinez, Lorenzo Martinez, Roberto Martinez, Carlos Martinez and Raul Martinez. Visitation will be Sunday May 31, 2020 4:30 - 6:00 pm. San Jose Funeral Home. 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX 79935. Face masks are mandatory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved