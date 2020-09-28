1/1
Guadalupe Macias Ramirez
Guadalupe Macias Ramirez

El Paso, Texas - Guadalupe Macias Ramirez, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua on December 17, 1937. At the age of 21, she met the love of her life while learning English in night school shortly after migrating to El Paso. A strong-willed woman of faith, she worked tirelessly in the public school and health care industries to support her family. She was a social butterfly who will be fondly remembered as a selfless caretaker -always ready to make you laugh and feel at home with a witty word of advice and a warm meal.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Dolores Macias. She is survived by her loving husband, Braulio P. Ramirez; her daughter Maria D. Moreno and husband Rick; her sons B. Bobby Ramirez and partner Rosa, Raul Ramirez, Jesse Ramirez and wife Patti, Carlos Ramirez and wife Brisa, and Robert Ramirez and wife Janette; her 13 grandchildren Valerie, Eddie, Nathan, Natalie, Eric, Maya, Diego, Nicholas, Benjamin, Jacob, Brisa, Samantha, and Alazne; and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial and visitation service for immediate family will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. MST, with vigil at 1 p.m., at Funeraria del Angel Central at 3839 Montana. Due to the pandemic, extended family viewing will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/fdacentral/. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S Zaragoza Road at 2:30 p.m.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
