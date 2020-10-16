Guadalupe (Lupe) MedinaBeloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Guadalupe (Lupe) Medina was called to her heavenly home on October 13, 2020 where she was reunited with her husband, Carlos Medina and children, Bibiana Medina and Albert Medina.Lupe was a woman who enjoyed her home and her rose garden. She deeply loved with a big heart. She was famous for her delicious salsa, tortillas and tamales. Her love, strength and generosity were a true staple of her personality and was endeared by her family and friends.Lupe attended La Union Elementary School and graduated from Valley High School. She was a hard working woman that flourished while she was employed at Legg's. She was a faithful Catholic who had a special devotion to Santo Nino de Atocha. Lupe participated as a lecture and a Eucharist minister at Our Lady of Refuge in La Union, New Mexico.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marina Medina, son, Eric Medina, daughter-in-law, Leticia Medina, granddaughters, Laramie and Landri Medina, and sister and brother-in-law, Hortencia and Bud Sorge.Services to celebrate Lupe's life will be on Tuesday, October 20 at Hillcrest Funeral Home West located at 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, Texas 79932. Visitation is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with the rosary at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at 1:30 pm at Memory Gardens located at 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, New Mexico 88008.During this difficult time, as we trek through this pandemic, we believe that safety is of the utmost importance therefore, Lupe's services will be limited to immediate family members. Your prayers are greatly appreciated.