1/1
Guadalupe (Lupe) Medina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Guadalupe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guadalupe (Lupe) Medina

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Guadalupe (Lupe) Medina was called to her heavenly home on October 13, 2020 where she was reunited with her husband, Carlos Medina and children, Bibiana Medina and Albert Medina.

Lupe was a woman who enjoyed her home and her rose garden. She deeply loved with a big heart. She was famous for her delicious salsa, tortillas and tamales. Her love, strength and generosity were a true staple of her personality and was endeared by her family and friends.

Lupe attended La Union Elementary School and graduated from Valley High School. She was a hard working woman that flourished while she was employed at Legg's. She was a faithful Catholic who had a special devotion to Santo Nino de Atocha. Lupe participated as a lecture and a Eucharist minister at Our Lady of Refuge in La Union, New Mexico.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marina Medina, son, Eric Medina, daughter-in-law, Leticia Medina, granddaughters, Laramie and Landri Medina, and sister and brother-in-law, Hortencia and Bud Sorge.

Services to celebrate Lupe's life will be on Tuesday, October 20 at Hillcrest Funeral Home West located at 5054 Doniphan Drive, El Paso, Texas 79932. Visitation is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with the rosary at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at 1:30 pm at Memory Gardens located at 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, New Mexico 88008.

During this difficult time, as we trek through this pandemic, we believe that safety is of the utmost importance therefore, Lupe's services will be limited to immediate family members. Your prayers are greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
9155870202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved