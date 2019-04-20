Services
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark Dr.
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Guadalupe Ponce Varela passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. Her entire family and many friends from near and far attended her 100th birthday celebration last June. Lupe is proceeded in death by her two sons Osvaldo Juan Varela, John Varela Jr., and her husband of 53 years, Juan Ortiz Varela. She was from San Buenaventura, Chihuahua Mexico and came to the U.S. in 1941 upon marrying Juan. In her youth, she was crowned queen of her hometown and later endured 3 years of solitude raising her first born, while her husband served in WWII. In the 1960's she earned her right to become a citizen of this country. Beloved wife, mother, and great grandmother, she will be remembered for her faith, kindness, raising her family, and her wisdom and funny sayings. She loved attending mass, gardening, music, and her family. Lupe is survived by her daughters Elvia M. Varela, Amy Corral, her son, Oscar Varela and several grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one more on the way. Visitation is at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza, El Paso on Monday, April 22, 2019 5pm to 9pm. Vigil is at 7pm. Celebration mass is next day, Tuesday April 23 at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Dr. at 11:30am. Burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1pm.
