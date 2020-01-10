|
|
Guadalupe R. Palos
El Paso - Guadalupe Ramos Palos, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and colleague went before the presence of God on Tuesday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel Ramos and Elisa Muñoz, her brother, David, and her first husband Roberto Ballinas.
Guadalupe was born and grew up in Villaflores, Chiapas, Mexico. Raised in a Nazarene family, she was called into the ordained ministry after finishing her secondary education. She attended the Nazarene Seminary in San Antonio, Texas where she graduated. She returned to her home country to serve in a number of churches there. When she married the photographer Roberto Ballinas, she left the ministry to raise a boy and a girl that accompanied this union and helped support their family by working outside the home in a bank and as photographer. After their children grew up and married, her husband died. She then decided to immigrate to U.S. in 1996 and to return to active ministry in in the Rio Grande Conference of the United Methodist Church, where two of her uncles were serving.
Rev. Ballinas (as she was known then) served as the pastor of churches in La Mesa, Big Springs, Wichita Falls, Bay City, Kingsville, Tulia, (Prince de Paz in) San Antonio, Texas, in Mesquite, New Mexico, and as an associate pastor in El Divino Salvador UMC in San Antonio. In La Mesa, Texas, she was able to lead a declining church with limited resources to grow, purchase property, build a sanctuary and buy a parsonage. Throughout her ministry she was able to relate to and motivate people of all social classes, and was particularly effective in working with children and youth.
In the United Methodist Church, she continued her theological studies at the Course of Study School in Perkins School of Theology in Dallas, and later in UBILA (Universidad Bíblica Latinoméricana of Costa Rica). She served in the United Methodist for 18 years before she went on disability leave because she was diagnosed with cancer.
Rev. Guadalupe Palos was very active in the conference and national clergywomen organization in the United Methodist Church. She made and cultivated friends all her life, some since her childhood. She had friends in various parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and in this country: from California to New Jersey, from Texas to Florida. She liked to travel and was able to travel to the Holy Land, Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Spain, Morocco, and England.
Having served as his associate at El Divino Salvador UMC, Guadalupe R. Ballinas and Jose L. Palos became good friends. A few years later they married in March 2012. She retired from the ordained ministry last year as her struggle with cancer continued. She is survived by her husband, José, her daughter, Leticia, and son, Juan Esteban Ballinas, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her step-daughter, Debbie (Stickel) and step-son, Samuel Palos, and four step-grandchildren, and a number of cousins, nephews, uncles, aunts and brothers and sisters-in-laws.
Visitation will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas 79938. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020