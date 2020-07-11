1/1
Guadalupe Regalado
1947 - 2020
Guadalupe Regalado

El Paso - On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Guadalupe (Reggie) Regalado, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 73. Reggie will be remembered for his fierce independence, strength and loyalty to his family, and Catholic faith. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and former member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO).

Lupe was born on July 7, 1947, to Ramon and Rosa Regalado. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, El Paso County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Bureau of Prisons and Reeves County Detention Center. He retired from the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in 1999.

On July 27, 1969, he married the love of his life, Maria Magdalena Lujan, and together they raised four children: Guadalupe Regalado Jr. (wife, Margie Regalado), Ellie Moreno (husband, Dr. Rueben Moreno), Connie Regalado (husband, Joseph Dominguez), and Christina Regalado. His five grandchildren were the light of his life: Rubie Moreno, Roman Regalado, David Moreno, Kyle Regalado, Abraham Regalado and Alex Regalado. His sister, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will miss him dearly. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, Linda Cozby, Dr. Jesus Gomez from Texas Oncology and Dr. Mariana Yates from Texas Tech Medical Center for their professionalism, dedication and their unwavering support.

Pallbearers will be Guadalupe Regalado Jr., Roman Regalado, David Moreno, Kyle Regalado, Abraham Regalado and Dr. Reuben Moreno.

From his grandchildren: "Grandpa, thanks for one hell of a ride!!"

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM with a Vigil/Rosary at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Committal Service will be at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
JUL
14
Vigil
12:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
JUL
15
Committal
01:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
