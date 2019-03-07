|
|
Guadalupe Saenz
El Paso - Guadalupe Saenz, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He was born April 15, 1923 in Palito Blanco, TX, to Rafael and Sofia (Barton) Saenz. He was a World War II veteran and a creative artist.
Survivors include his sister Paulita Hinojosa, his daughter Belinda Saenz Ewing and her husband Jeff Ewing, his son Mario Saenz and his wife Patsy Saenz; 4 grandchildren: Danny Saenz, Nick Saenz, Lena Darlington and Denise Meadows; and 11 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Viewing from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915. Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter, El Paso, TX 79915. Burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery immediately following the mass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 7, 2019