Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
San Antonio Catholic Church
503 Hunter
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Saenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Saenz


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Guadalupe Saenz Obituary
Guadalupe Saenz

El Paso - Guadalupe Saenz, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He was born April 15, 1923 in Palito Blanco, TX, to Rafael and Sofia (Barton) Saenz. He was a World War II veteran and a creative artist.

Survivors include his sister Paulita Hinojosa, his daughter Belinda Saenz Ewing and her husband Jeff Ewing, his son Mario Saenz and his wife Patsy Saenz; 4 grandchildren: Danny Saenz, Nick Saenz, Lena Darlington and Denise Meadows; and 11 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Viewing from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915. Mass will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter, El Paso, TX 79915. Burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery immediately following the mass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now