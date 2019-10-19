Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe Taylor Obituary
Guadalupe Taylor

El Paso - Guadalupe Taylor 92, passed away on October 18, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was married to her loving husband Edward Andrew Taylor for 59 years. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who raised two daughters Pauline Goolsby (Tommy) and Mary Lou Taylor. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Paulina Baker (Danny) and Dylan Pospisil (Taylor) and one great granddaughter Payton Baker.

Vigil will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.