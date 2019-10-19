|
Guadalupe Taylor
El Paso - Guadalupe Taylor 92, passed away on October 18, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. She was married to her loving husband Edward Andrew Taylor for 59 years. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who raised two daughters Pauline Goolsby (Tommy) and Mary Lou Taylor. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Paulina Baker (Danny) and Dylan Pospisil (Taylor) and one great granddaughter Payton Baker.
Vigil will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Central. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:15 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church followed by Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019