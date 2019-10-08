Resources
More Obituaries for Guadalupe Valdiviezo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guadalupe Valdiviezo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guadalupe Valdiviezo Obituary
Guadalupe Valdiviezo

El Paso - Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Guadalupe Valdiviezo, 84, was called by the Lord on October 3, 2019. She is reunited with her parents, Faustino and Maria Valdiviezo and sisters, Rosalie Holguin and Rosa Silva. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald (Lisa), James (Jenny), Ernesto (Pat); daughters, Gracie (Gerardo), Annette; 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; brother, Pascual Vasquez, and sister, Mary Ellen Flores.

Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, October 10, 2019 at a11:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guadalupe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.