Guadalupe Valdiviezo
El Paso - Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Guadalupe Valdiviezo, 84, was called by the Lord on October 3, 2019. She is reunited with her parents, Faustino and Maria Valdiviezo and sisters, Rosalie Holguin and Rosa Silva. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald (Lisa), James (Jenny), Ernesto (Pat); daughters, Gracie (Gerardo), Annette; 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; brother, Pascual Vasquez, and sister, Mary Ellen Flores.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, October 10, 2019 at a11:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019