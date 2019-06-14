Services
Guadalupe Zuloaga Banuelos Obituary
Guadalupe Zuloaga Banuelos

El Paso - BANUELOS, Guadalupe Zuloaga, 91 passed away in her sleep on Memorial Day May 27, 2019 at Casa Bella Assisted Living in Las Cruces, NM. Lupe was born October 21, 1927 in Denver CO and was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX.

She was the 3rd of twelve children born to Antonio Zuloaga & Maria Grado Zuloaga. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ireneo G Banuelos; and siblings Tony, Esperanza Alvarado, Guillermo, Manuel, Amalia & Oscar Zuloaga.

She is survived by children Edna Banuelos Briones & David Banuelos; grandchildren Michael & Amanda Briones and Angela, David & Christine Banuelos; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Ramon, Carlos, Maria Flores, Aurora Rosales & Tomas Zuloaga; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10am at La Paz Faith Memorial & Spiritual Center, 1201 N Piedras, El Paso, TX.

Through funeral pre-arrangements, Lupe's expressed wishes were to be cremated by Hillcrest Funeral Home-West.
Published in El Paso Times on June 14, 2019
