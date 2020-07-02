1/1
Guillermina M. Lujan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guillermina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guillermina M. Lujan

El Paso - Our beloved mother, Guillermina M. Lujan (Mina) was called home by our Lord on June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Ignacio A. Lujan. Her surviving children are Ignacio Lujan Jr. (Ceci), and daughters, Dolores L. Hernandez and Lupita Lujan. She was a loving grandmother to Marcos Lujan (Amy), Laura Cheung (Justin), Aurora Lujan, and Christopher Hernandez (Kerry). She was also a loving great-grandmother to Alanna J. Luna, and Audrey, Autumn, and Airian Hernandez, and Justine R. Lujan. Predeceasing Mom were her parents Jose Martinez and Manuela Lucero, her brother Armando Martinez, and sister Elena Cook.

Our Mom's priceless gift of life was teaching us to live our Catholic Faith and to love and care for one another which will remain with us forever. Mom was a long time parishioner of San Antonio Catholic Church where she served in ministry for many years.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM with a vigil service at 5 PM, at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Carolina. Interment will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Antonio Catholic Church, or to any favorite charity that serves the poor.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved