Guillermina M. LujanEl Paso - Our beloved mother, Guillermina M. Lujan (Mina) was called home by our Lord on June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Ignacio A. Lujan. Her surviving children are Ignacio Lujan Jr. (Ceci), and daughters, Dolores L. Hernandez and Lupita Lujan. She was a loving grandmother to Marcos Lujan (Amy), Laura Cheung (Justin), Aurora Lujan, and Christopher Hernandez (Kerry). She was also a loving great-grandmother to Alanna J. Luna, and Audrey, Autumn, and Airian Hernandez, and Justine R. Lujan. Predeceasing Mom were her parents Jose Martinez and Manuela Lucero, her brother Armando Martinez, and sister Elena Cook.Our Mom's priceless gift of life was teaching us to live our Catholic Faith and to love and care for one another which will remain with us forever. Mom was a long time parishioner of San Antonio Catholic Church where she served in ministry for many years.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM with a vigil service at 5 PM, at Hillcrest Funeral Home on Carolina. Interment will be on Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Antonio Catholic Church, or to any favorite charity that serves the poor.