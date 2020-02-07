|
Guillermo "Bobby" Blanco
El Paso - Guillermo "Bobby" Blanco was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucinda A. Blanco, parents; Rafael & Maria Soledad Blanco, and siblings; Rafael, Soledad, Jose Elias and Raul Blanco, Maria Soledad Rico, and Ofelia Pinard. He is survived by his loving children; Lucinda B. Apodaca (Albert), Guillermo A. Blanco (Ashley), Jaime Blanco, and Gabriel Blanco (Natalie), siblings; Rafael F. Blanco, Maria Estela Montelongo, Celia Herrera and grandchildren; Alexia, Rebecca, Krista and Ali Apodaca, Lauren, Danielle, Madison and Dante Blanco. He graduated from El Paso High School, then served in the U.S. Air Force. He graduated from Texas Western College with a Masters in Education. He worked as a Coach and Vice Principal for EPISD for 32 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. We take comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his wife Lucinda, that he missed immensely. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with a Holy Rosary at 7:00PM, at Sunset Funeral Home West, 480 N. Resler Dr. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:30AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, with Air Force Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020