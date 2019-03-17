|
Guillermo G. Orona
El Paso - Guillermo G. Orona, known as "Memo" or "Bill", passed away March 13, 2019.
Bill was creative & gifted musician who played violin, guitar, harmonica, and a singer. Among his many talents, he created jewelry and leather items and prepared many wonderful meals.
Bill was kind and caring.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Trinidad Orona and Maria Elena Cordova; half brother, Gabriel, and granddaughter, Jessica Duncan. Bill is survived by daughter, Shawntelle Cullison of CA; granddaughters, Amberlea and Alyssa, and great granddaughter, Amethyst; as well as siblings, Julie Orona, Victor Orona, and nephew, Rene Morales, Jr.
Visitation: Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019