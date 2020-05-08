|
|
Guillermo "Memo" Garcia
I would like to share a little but about the man who we honoring. My husband, Memo known to his friends as Tank, was the most selfless person I could have ever imagined. We are talking about a man who loved with all his heart, gave all he had, fulfilled all his promises, and enjoyed every second of life. His smile was contagious and his love was infectious, when he was around there was never a dull moment. He would make everyone better by just being around him.
I don't think that there will ever be any man that would be capable of being a better husband, father, and friend, he was perfect. And what can I say, man he was TOUGH. These past 8 and a half months were harsh to say the least, and yet he still blessed us with jokes, smiles, songs, and laughter. He held on as long as he could to bless us just a little more and he did it out of pure love. When I thought of a warrior I would imagine a man on a horse with a sword but my warrior was a 6 foot 3 inch gentle giant with a heart of gold, who's hugs were warming to everyone.
He blessed me with 16 years of memories and 2 precious gifts, Karina and Memo, which will always keep him alive. During these years together we had many ups and downs but we always came out stronger and I believe that these struggles prepared us for these last few months. These past few months we did it together, I pushed and he fought. With the help of his troops he won many battles but in the end WE lost the war. I told my kids that we did not lose him we just gained an angel and now we need to make him proud like he has always made us proud. We are TANK-TOUGH. This is not a goodbye mi amor, te amo.
Services will be hold on Monday 5/11/20 from 5 pm to 8 pm (a rotation of ten people will be applied according to established guidelines) at Perches East Funeral Home.
If someone wishes to send flower arrangements, please do so to Funeral Perches East Funeral Home - 2280 Joe Battle Blvd. (915) 849-8185
Published in El Paso Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020