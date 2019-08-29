|
Guillermo Tapia Jr.
El Paso - January 15, 1961 - August 26, 2019
Willie Tapia Jr. (Guero) 58, passed away Monday morning, August 26th, 2019 in the company of his parents Alicia and Guillermo Tapia. The oldest of five children, Willie is survived by his parents, his daughters Darian Tapia and Carly Tapia, his grandson Eero Anthony, brothers Orlando Tapia (Robert Molitor), Gilbert Tapia (Sylvia), Michael Tapia (Raquel) and his sister Katherine Tapia (John Olivas) along with 7 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on Friday, August 30 2019, at 4:30pm with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will also be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church Saturday, August 31,2019, at 9.00 a.m. with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 29, 2019