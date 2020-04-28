Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Koenemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Koenemann


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gus Koenemann Obituary
Gus Koenemann

El Paso - Gus Koenemann

June 11, 1960-April 24, 2020

Our angel has gone to heaven. Our lives shattered. Gus Koenemann Jr. was a son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, friend and hero to us all. We are left in disbelief with broken hearts. Forever we shall carry the beautiful memories of the most selfless, caring, loving, full of joy man that he was. Always putting everyone fist before himself. His great faith in God leaves us with peace in our hearts, knowing without a doubt, that he is now with our Lord. Until we meet again, our sweet "Rain Angel ", we will miss you dearly. You can untie your "Hero's Cape" and rest. Enjoy now your time with God. You will never be forgotten. We will always love you.

Survived by -Daughter Stacy Koenemann. Parents -Gustav and Socorro (+) Koenemann. Siblings -Roy Koenemann (Griselda, Justin, Scarlett), Gary Koenemann (Katherine, Gary Jr., Kenneth, Cory), Yvette Koenemann Rico (Frankie, Isaac, Matthew).

Corinthians 13:4-8
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -