Gus Koenemann
El Paso - Gus Koenemann
June 11, 1960-April 24, 2020
Our angel has gone to heaven. Our lives shattered. Gus Koenemann Jr. was a son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, friend and hero to us all. We are left in disbelief with broken hearts. Forever we shall carry the beautiful memories of the most selfless, caring, loving, full of joy man that he was. Always putting everyone fist before himself. His great faith in God leaves us with peace in our hearts, knowing without a doubt, that he is now with our Lord. Until we meet again, our sweet "Rain Angel ", we will miss you dearly. You can untie your "Hero's Cape" and rest. Enjoy now your time with God. You will never be forgotten. We will always love you.
Survived by -Daughter Stacy Koenemann. Parents -Gustav and Socorro (+) Koenemann. Siblings -Roy Koenemann (Griselda, Justin, Scarlett), Gary Koenemann (Katherine, Gary Jr., Kenneth, Cory), Yvette Koenemann Rico (Frankie, Isaac, Matthew).
Corinthians 13:4-8
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020