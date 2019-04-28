|
|
Gustave Edward Spinnler Jr. ("Ed")
El Paso - Gustave Edward Spinnler, Jr.
Gustave Edward Spinnler, Jr. ("Ed"), age 93, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Corinne Abeyta Spinnler, daughters, Linda (Steve) Spinnler Hatfield and Karen (Chris) Spinnler Thompson and step-children, Linda (Roy) Sanchez, Mark Steward, and Eric Steward, and grandchildren Alex, Ben, Arianna, Matthew, Marc, Corrie, Beth, and Corina. Great-grandchildren Sydney, Ashton, Kylie, and Addie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gustave Edward Spinnler Sr. and his mother Annie Laurie Spinnler, his sister Anne Nyman, his son Jesse Spinnler, and his step-son Michael Steward.
Ed was born on December 9, 1925 in Austin, Texas to parents Annie Laurie Hardin and Gustave (Gus) Edward Spinnler Sr. Ed grew up and attended school in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force in Harlingen, Texas. He moved to New Mexico, where he managed several successful businesses before moving to his final home of El Paso, Texas in 1970. He was a partner in a real estate development company for 30 years. Ed enjoyed many hobbies was an avid outdoorsman, golfer and extensive traveler.
Special thanks to all of the wonderful people at the Good Samaritan Memory Care Unit in El Paso, Texas. Ed received loving care and attention from the staff at Good Samaritan and we send them a heartfelt thanks & a heartfelt thanks to Nurse Emily.
Memorial Services honoring the life of Ed Spinnler are as follows:
Monday April 29, 2019 Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Martin Funeral Home West.
Tuesday April 30, 2019 Mass at 11 A.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church 400 Sunset. Followed By: Graveside Service/Interment at 1 P.M. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 4687 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 28, 2019